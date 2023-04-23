Texas authorities investigate cases of dead, mutilated cows

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say six cows were found dead and mutilated on different properties along a Texas highway spanning three counties. Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday in a Facebook post that they received reports on five mutilations in Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties while investigating the death of a 6-year-old cow. The cow had a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” removing the hide around the animal’s mouth on one side. The tongue was completely removed. Madison County officials say each cow was mutilated in a different location and similar cases have been reported across the U.S. They say efforts to coordinate between agencies were underway.

