Scholz party paves way for new center-right mayor in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party have narrowly approved a local coalition deal in Berlin with Germany’s main center-right opposition party. It’s a decision that should pave the way for the capital’s first conservative mayor in more than two decades. The Social Democrats’ Berlin branch said Sunday that 54.3% of members who voted in a ballot backed the agreement. A convention of the center-right Christian Democratic Union is expected to approve it on Monday. That’s the last step before Christian Democrat Kai Wegner can seek election as mayor by the state legislature. The expected change of government follows a state election in February. The CDU emerged as the biggest party. It made big gains as the three parties in Berlin’s left-wing government all lost supporters.

