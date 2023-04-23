Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says that the United States has denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to New York. And Lavrov suggested on Sunday that Moscow would take strong retaliatory measures. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department about the claim of refused visas. The journalists aimed to cover Lavrov’s appearance at the United Nations to mark Russia’s chairmanship of the Security Council.

