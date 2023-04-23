Mexico president tests positive for coronavirus for 3rd time
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus, having previously suffered two bouts of COVID-19. President Andrés Manuel López Obrado wrote in his social media accounts Sunday that “it isn’t serious.” The comment came after reports in the local press that López Obrador felt faint Sunday morning and had to cancel his tour, something his presidential spokesman later denied. López Obrador says he will isolate for “a few days” in Mexico City. The president was ill with COVID-19 in early 2021 and again in January 2022.