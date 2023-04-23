Jordan: Israel arrested lawmaker on arms-smuggling charges

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s Foreign Ministry says a Jordanian lawmaker has been arrested by Israel on suspicion of smuggling weapons and gold into the occupied West Bank. The ministry’s spokesman, Sinan Majali, said Sunday that Jordanian officials are following the case “to find out the merits of the situation and address it as soon as possible.” The lawmaker was identified as Imad Al-Adwan. Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined comment. The incident threatens to further strain what already are tense relations between Jordan and Israel.

