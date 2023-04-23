GOP lawmakers push for state control of St. Louis police

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Missouri are pushing for a state takeover of the St. Louis police department. Supporters cite high violent crime rates as a reason for such action. But data suggest neither state nor local control may make much difference in stemming homicides. Criminologist Richard Rosenfeld has compared the rise in homicide rates in St. Louis to that in Kansas City, which already has state control of its police. Though St. Louis has a slightly larger increase, he found no statistically significant difference. Republican officials in Mississippi and elsewhere also have acted this year to take control over some functions in Democratic-led cities.

By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER Associated Press

