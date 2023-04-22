Skip to Content
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after long hunt

By ASHOK SHARMA and PRABHJOT GILL
Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested a separatist leader who has revived calls for an independent Sikh homeland and the secession of India’s northern Punjab state, which has a history of violent insurgency. Punjab state police tweeted that Amritpal Singh was taken into custody Sunday. Singh captured national attention in February, when hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala, a town in Punjab state, with wooden batons, swords and guns to demand the release of a jailed aide. Punjab suffered a bloody insurgency in the 1980s that led to the killing of India’s then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards at her official residence in New Delhi in 1984.

