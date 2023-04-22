Brazil’s Lula kicks off visit to European ally Portugal

LISBON (AP) — Portugal’s president has welcomed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil on an official visit to Lisbon. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa received Lula and Brazilian first lady Rosangela da Silva in an official ceremony at the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon. Portugal is home to over 250,000 Brazilians. Lula is looking to strengthen ties with his country’s natural partner in the European Union. He annoyed leaders in the EU and the United States last weekend by stating that Ukraine and Russia had both chosen to go to war and that Western military aid was fueling the conflict.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.