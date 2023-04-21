Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:29 AM

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

KION

By BRIAN MELLEY and JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after an investigation into complaints he bullied civil servants. Raab quit Friday, the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the investigation findings. The complaints covered Raab’s previous stint as justice secretary, a position he held again under Sunak, as well as his time as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary. Raab denied the allegations but said he quit because he vowed to do so if bullying complaints were substantiated. An attorney found Raab was intimidating and was unreasonably and persistently aggressive. Oliver Dowden has replaced Raab as deputy prime minister, while Alex Chalk was named justice secretary.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content