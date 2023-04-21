UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after an investigation into complaints he bullied civil servants. Raab quit Friday, the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the investigation findings. The complaints covered Raab’s previous stint as justice secretary, a position he held again under Sunak, as well as his time as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary. Raab denied the allegations but said he quit because he vowed to do so if bullying complaints were substantiated. An attorney found Raab was intimidating and was unreasonably and persistently aggressive. Oliver Dowden has replaced Raab as deputy prime minister, while Alex Chalk was named justice secretary.

By BRIAN MELLEY and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

