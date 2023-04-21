Review finds no misconduct at Missouri trans youth clinic
By SUMMER BALLENTINE and MARGARET STAFFORD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri university says an internal review found no merit to claims of poor care at its pediatric transgender clinic. Washington University on Friday said its Transgender Center follows standards of care and gets proper parental consent. The university launched a review after a former staffer alleged misconduct and complained to the state’s Republican attorney general, whose investigation is ongoing. The former worker in February claimed the clinic is too quick to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones, among other accusations. Claims against the center have fueled Republican efforts to restrict or completely ban all gender-affirming care in the state.