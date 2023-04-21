Judge scolds 1/6 lawyer, but won’t seek disciplinary action
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge reprimanded an attorney whose withdrawal from a Jan. 6 defendant’s case led to a delay in the jailed man’s trial but the judge declined to refer him for disciplinary action. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden suggested last month that he was considering referring attorney Joseph McBride to the court’s committee on grievances, saying it appeared the attorney misled the court when he withdrew from the case of a man charged with assaulting officers during the riot. In a written order Thursday, McFadden admonished McBride “to scrupulously adhere to his duty of candor to this Court and others going forward,” but found that further disciplinary action is unwarranted.