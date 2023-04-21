Germany sets up panel to review 1972 Munich Olympic attack

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it has set up an international commission of experts to review the events surrounding the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics. The panel was part of an agreement reached last year with relatives of the 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian militants. The Interior Ministry on Friday named an eight-member panel of historians, most of them based in Israel or Germany. The interior minister underlined Germany’s commitment to “a thorough reappraisal of what happened.” In September, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier apologized for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the attack as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the slain athletes at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.