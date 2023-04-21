Drive-by shooting wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut’s capital say a 12-year-old bystander was killed and three other people wounded in a drive-by shooting. Hartford police say the shooter or shooters appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk Thursday night. The girl was was shot in her head as she sat in a parked car. Police say the girl, Secret Pierce, died Friday morning. The three males, ages 16, 18 and 23, were expected to survive their gunshot wounds. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the three male victims had extensive criminal histories. Police are searching for the suspects Friday.