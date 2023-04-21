Boat sinking on lake between Zambia and Congo leaves 15 dead

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese lawmakers say 14 people drowned in a lake on the border between Zambia and Congo when the boat they were taking across sank earlier this week. A member of Congo’s Parliament said Friday that the boat passengers died on Lake Mwero as they were leaving Chinsamba island. He says a 15th passenger died of a heart attack due to stress. The boat left the island Monday morning with approximately 50 people on board and encountered severe wind. Zambian authorities rescued an unknown number of survivors after the vessel went down. Boat sinkings are common in remote parts of Congo. Many watercraft are overloaded with cargo and people who don’t know how to swim.

