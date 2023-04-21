Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

BEIRUT (AP) — The holiday of Eid al-Fitr that follows the holy month of Ramadan has ushered in a day of prayers and joy for Muslims around the world. The celebration on Friday was marred by tragedy amid the explosion of conflict in Sudan, while a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia raised hopes for less conflict in the Middle Est. After the Ramadan month of fasting, Muslims traditionally mark Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary according to geographic location.

