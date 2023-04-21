Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:23 AM

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with feasts, prayers

KION

By ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The holiday of Eid al-Fitr that follows the holy month of Ramadan has ushered in a day of prayers and joy for Muslims around the world. The celebration on Friday was marred by tragedy amid the explosion of conflict in Sudan, while a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia raised hopes for less conflict in the Middle Est. After the Ramadan month of fasting, Muslims traditionally mark Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary according to geographic location.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content