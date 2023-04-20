WH analysis of GOP deficit plan: job losses, poorer kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has gone through House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to trim the deficit and its conclusion is that “the math is simple, but unforgiving.” It estimates a deep 22% cut to non-defense spending that would leave children poorer, veterans sicker, families hungrier and housing more expensive. White House budget director Shalanda Young says in a draft analysis obtained by The Associated Press that “there is no escaping the pain to working families and our economic future.” President Joe Biden and GOP lawmakers are engaged in a tense showdown over federal finances. McCarthy has insisted on spending cuts as a condition for raising the government’s legal borrowing authority. Biden has called for keeping budget talks separate from approving an increase to the debt limit.

