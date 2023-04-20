UK foreign secretary leaves Pacific early to focus on Sudan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is cutting a Pacific tour short to return to Britain and deal with the deteriorating situation in Sudan. Cleverly left from New Zealand on Friday, a day before he was due to meet with his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta. He’d arrived in New Zealand earlier than planned Thursday after skipping a planned visit to Samoa and flying in directly from the Solomon Islands. Britain has historic ties to Sudan. The British High Commission said Cleverly had been dealing with the Sudan situation from its offices in Wellington by making a series of calls to key partners overnight.

