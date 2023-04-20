Study: Climate change causing more ‘heat stress’ in Europe

BERLIN (AP) — A report shows Europeans, particularly in the south of the continent, are being subjected to more heat stress during the summer months as climate change causes longer periods of extreme weather. The European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said Thursday that comparisons of data going back over decades show record heat last year resulted in hazardous conditions for human health. This included a record number of days with ‘very strong heat stress’ in southern Europe. Heat stress is increasingly viewed as a significant issue worldwide as the planet warms due to human-made climate change. Experts say it can cause a wide range of health problems, including rashes, dehydration and heat stroke.

