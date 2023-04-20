NATO head defiantly says Ukraine belongs in alliance one day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has defiantly declared that Ukraine deserves to join the military alliance and pledged continuing support on his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion just over a year ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Stoltenberg to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armored equipment. The NATO chief has been instrumental in marshaling support from members. The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO was a key goal behind its invasion.

By LORNE COOK and SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press

