Man shot to death at a Starbucks in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man has been shot to death at a Starbucks coffee shop in an upscale neighborhood of Mexico City, and police say he apparently had links to a northern Mexico drug cartel. City police said the shooting occurred inside a shopping mall on the edge of the wealthy neighborhood of Polanco. Photos posted by police showed crime scene tape around a seating area near the entrance to the coffee shop. It was the second killing this month at one of the chain’s stores in Mexico. City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote in his social media accounts that the victim has an outstanding arrest warrant in Oklahoma for drug trafficking.

