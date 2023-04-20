Israel aims to sell missile defense system to Germany

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it has begun talks to sell an advanced missile defense system to Germany. The announcement came two weeks after Israel said it was selling another missile defense system to NATO’s newest member, Finland. Israel has long had close economic and military ties with western European countries, but these latest deals could draw the attention of Russia. Israel has repeatedly rebuffed requests to sell arms to Ukraine for fear of antagonizing Russia. It appears to be counting on the fact that the latest deals involve only defensive weapons. Israel’s Defense Ministry also noted that both deals would also need U.S. approval, because the systems have been jointly developed with the United States.

