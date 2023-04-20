Indian climber who fell into deep Annapurna crevasse rescued

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An Indian climber who fell into a 980-foot crevasse on Mount Annapurna on Monday has been rescued. An expedition organizer said Anurag Maloo was taken to a hospital in the resort town of Pokhara after his rescue Thursday. His condition was not known. Several rescue attempts were made after Maloo fell on the world’s 10th highest mountain. Also Monday, an Irish climber died and another Indian became ill but survived a night in the harsh conditions without supplemental oxygen. The spring mountaineering season has just begun in Nepal, and hundreds of foreigners and local guides have begun climbing the world’s highest peaks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.