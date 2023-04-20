Hungary adds honey, other products to Ukraine import ban

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has added honey and certain meat products to a list of food items it has temporarily banned from being imported from Ukraine in an effort to relieve market pressures on Hungarian farmers. A government minister said Thursday that Hungary’s government has banned the import of 25 Ukrainian products including grains, oil seeds, flour, and cooking oil until June 30. The import ban came in response to what the government says is a glut of Ukrainian agricultural products on the Hungarian market which has made it impossible for Hungarian farmers to remain competitive. The minister said that the transit of Ukrainian products across Hungary would be permitted despite the import ban. But such shipments will be tracked electronically and with patrols.

