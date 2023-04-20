Former Wisconsin parole board chair charged with felony
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The former chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who until this week was also an alderman in Racine has been charged with a felony, accused of using his capacity as a public official for private interests. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that John Tate II was charged Tuesday with one count of “private interest in a public contract while working in a public capacity” in Racine County. According to the complaint, Tate unlawfully negotiated terms of his employment for Racine’s new violence interruption coordinator position, after approving of the creation of the job as president of the Common Council. Tate’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.