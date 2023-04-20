Coast Guard searches for 4 missing fishermen off Cape Ann

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts. Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Cape Ann on Thursday. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water. Officials say Michael Sai, and three others, left Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot (5-meter) boat headed for fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) offshore.

