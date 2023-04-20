Biden to host Marcos for talks at White House next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks at the White House next month as the two countries look to continue to tighten relations. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the two leaders’ meeting on May 1 is expected to focus on deepening economic cooperation, climate change, human rights, efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and more. The visit comes after the Philippines announced earlier this year that it would allow U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation. Marcos, the son and namesake of the country’s former dictator, took office last June.

