Anger at new retirement age fuels further protests in France

GANGES, France (AP) — Hundreds of protesters opposed to the law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 have gathered in a small town in southern France ahead of a visit by President Emmanuel Macron. Other scattered protests took place elsewhere in France Thursday. Macron’s trip to Ganges comes amid a concerted new effort by him and his government to move on from the furor caused by the change to the pension law. In Paris, hundreds of people held a peaceful demonstration at the Gare de Lyon train station. They later headed to the business district of La Defense, west of the capital, where they briefly stormed the building of European stock exchange Euronext, brandishing flares.

By DANIEL COLE and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

