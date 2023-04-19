Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — The father whose 20-year-old daughter was fatally shot after she and her friends got lost and drove to the wrong house in rural town upstate New York raged Wednesday at the man who pulled the trigger. Kevin Monahan is accused of opening fire Saturday night and killing Kaylin Gillis as she and her friends drove away after turning around in the long dirt driveway in a town near the Vermont border. Gillis’ father told reporters after the hearing that he hopes Monahan dies in jail. Gillis said his daughter was an honors student and had hopes and dreams of becoming a marine biologist or a veterinarian.

