US trade rep seeks close economic security ties in Asia

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has told Japanese officials the United States hopes to deepen trade ties as it strengthens and expands economic security cooperation with its Asian allies and partners. Tai is visiting Tokyo after stopping in the Philippine capital, Manila. The United States, Japan and the Philippines are building three-way economic as well as military ties. Among other issues, Tai discussed supply chain security with top Japanese officials. It’s an issue that gained urgency amid shortages of computer chips and other goods during the pandemic. Officials said she and her Japanese hosts also discussed ways to cooperate in protecting human rights in business.

