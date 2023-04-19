Ukraine’s top prosecutor speaks of ‘evil’ Russian atrocities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s top prosecutor has described for U.S. lawmakers examples of war atrocities that he says are deliberately orchestrated by Russian forces to sow terror among civilians. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin tells a House committee that nearly 80,000 cases of war crimes have been registered in Ukraine. He says authorities have found torture chambers, and survivors have reported an array of abuses, including electric shock, waterboarding and threats of mutilation and death. Rep. Michael McCaul, who leads the House Foreign Affairs Comittee, tells fellow lawmakers that “history will judge us by what we do here and now.”

