Trade envoy Tai says US not seeking to ‘decouple’ from China

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai says Washington is not seeking to decouple the American economy from China’s and that U.S. trade sanctions against Beijing are “narrowly targeted.” Tai told reporters in Tokyo that the U.S. government is carrying out regular trade work with China, though she has no immediate plan to visit Beijing. Tai is on her fourth visit to Tokyo since being appointed USTR. The United States is seeking to strengthen and expand economic security cooperation with its Asian allies and partners. It’s an issue that has gained urgency amid shortages of computer chips and other goods during the pandemic.

