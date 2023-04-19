German police release description of gym attack suspect

BERLIN (AP) — German police have released an initial description of a suspect wanted in connection with a knife attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg that left four men seriously wounded. Police said that witnesses interviewed after the attack late Tuesday described the man as being about 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with normal build and a long black beard. They added that witnesses said he had “southern” appearance — a term sometimes used in Germany to describe people of Mediterranean origin — and wore a long-sleeved pullover, dark trousers and a black baseball cap. Police said the four victims are German citizens aged 21, 32 and two aged 24. They said one of the victims remains in a life-threatening condition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.