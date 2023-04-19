Otis Redding III, who followed father into music, dies at 59

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Singer and guitarist Otis Redding III has died at age 59. He was the son and namesake of the legendary soul singer Otis Redding. The younger Redding’s sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook that her brother died from cancer. Redding was just 3 years old when his famous father perished in a 1967 plane crash. More than a decade later, Otis Redding III and his brother, Dexter, formed the funk band The Reddings and recorded six albums in the 1980s. Afterward, Otis Redding III continued performing music, often songs made famous by his father. He also worked with the Macon, Georgia-based Otis Redding Foundation, which offers summer camps for children to learn music.

