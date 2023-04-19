Montana shelves GOP proposal to alter US Senate primary

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A proposed change to next year’s Montana U.S. Senate primary that was aimed at undermining Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s reelection chances is likely dead. A legislative committee shelved the GOP-backed measure Wednesday. Some Republican lawmakers urged on by a GOP lobbyist wanted to alter the 2024 Senate primary in Montana so that only the top two candidates, no matter their party, would advance to the November election. That would have effectively blocked out third-party candidates, who Republicans blamed for draining away potential GOP votes during past attempts to unseat Tester.

