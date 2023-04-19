Minnesota Gov. Walz draws sharp contrasts with red states

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is drawing stark contrasts between his state and Republican-led states. He used his State of the State speech Wednesday night to highlight how he and his fellow Democrats have used their new control over state government to push through an ambitious liberal agenda. He highlighted how Minnesota Democrats are bucking the backlash seen in red states across the country against abortion rights, trans rights, racial divides and other cultural flashpoints. Walz didn’t name Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or other GOP leaders who’ve gained national followings by fighting against the “woke” left. But his targets were clear.

