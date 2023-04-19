Man gets 10 months in prison for Black Lives Matter threats
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Michigan man to 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to two hate crime charges for intimidating and attempting to intimidate people protesting in support of Black Lives Matter. U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington on Wednesday also sentenced Kenneth 62-year-old Pilon of Saginaw to one year of supervised release. Pilon was accused of calling nine Starbucks stores in Michigan and telling the employees answering his calls to relay racial threats to Starbucks employees wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. Pilon also pleaded guilty to placing a noose inside a vehicle.