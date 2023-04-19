House passes bill to overturn DC police accountability law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House passed a resolution that would block a District of Columbia police accountability bill. The 229-189 vote Wednesday to nullify D.C. law further escalates a feud over self-government in the nation’s capital. It’s the third time this year that House Republicans have sought to overturn local D.C. legislation, claiming officials have been soft on crime in the midst of a multi-year spike. The police reform package D.C. Council passed would extend temporary law enforcement transparency and accountability measures that were first put in place after the police killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.