French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
By BRIAN MELLEY and SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A French publisher has called on British police to cease their investigation of an employee who it said was arrested on the way to the London Book Fair and questioned for hours about French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform scheme that sparked months of protests. Editions La Fabrique said Wednesday that Ernest Moret was freed but had his phone and work computer seized by police and was told to return to the U.K. in four weeks. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson didn’t name Moret but says a 28-year-old man stopped at St. Pancras rail station was released on bail without being charged. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing their investigation.