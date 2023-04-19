Costa Rica president promises more police, tougher laws

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica’s president is promising to put more police in the streets and he wants legal changes to confront record-setting numbers of homicides that have shaken daily life in a country long known for peaceful stability. Choosing to make his speech in the plaza in front of the country’s Congress on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Chaves said too many violent criminals are allowed to walk free. He called for more flexibility to extradite Costa Ricans to countries where they are wanted for drug trafficking crimes. Costa Rica recorded 657 homicides last year, the majority blamed on violence related to drug trafficking.

