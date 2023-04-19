3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
By KIM CHANDLER and JEFF AMY
Associated Press
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Investigators say two teenagers and a 20—year-old man have been arrested and charged with reckless murder after a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in Alabama. District Attorney Mike Segrest said Wednesday the two teens would be charged as adults with reckless murder and that the 20-year-old faces the same charge. Authorities identified the teens as 17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee. Authorities later said 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr. of Auburn also was arrested. Saturday’s violence shocked the rural community of Dadeville. Authorities say 32 people were wounded, and four remain in critical condition.