Wisconsin city moving GOP birthplace building across town

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Ripon, Wisconsin, are moving the building where the Republican Party is said to have been founded across town to boost visibility as conservatives descend on the state for the GOP national convention next year. WLUK-TV reports workers moved the Little White Schoolhouse to a different location in the city Monday. Mandy Kimes is the executive director of Ripon’s Chamber of Commerce, which owns the building. She says the new location will increase visibility and access for visitors with the GOP national convention in Milwaukee next summer. The building has moved six times in its history. The local county GOP chairman, Timothy Bachleitner, says he’s disappointed because the building will now stand next to a hardware store and a vape shop.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.