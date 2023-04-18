What to know about the Gillum corruption trial in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is on trial in federal court on charges of corruption and lying to the FBI. He could get a long prison sentence if convicted of multiple wire fraud counts and conspiracy. The former Tallahassee mayor came within less than a percentage point of being elected the first Black governor of Florida, losing by fewer than 34,000 votes to Republican Ron DeSantis. Gillum is accused of accepting about $57,000 in political contributions secretly funneled through a co-defendant’s company. His co-defendant is his political advisor Sharon Lettman-Hicks, a former executive with the People for the American Way Foundation.

