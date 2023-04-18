Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Fighting is still raging in Sudan hours after an internationally brokered truce was supposed to have come into effect. Forces loyal to dueling generals battled for key locations in the capital late Tuesday and accused each other of violating the cease-fire. The truce was the culmination of days of intense pressure by top diplomats on four continents and had raised hopes of sparing Africa’s third largest country from civil war. But each side still appears determined to vanquish the other, despite the suffering of millions of civilians trapped by the fighting. At least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 wounded in four days of fighting, according to the U.N., though the real toll is likely far higher.

By JACK JEFFERY and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.