Poland building electronic barrier on border with Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it is building a state-of-the-art electronic barrier at its land border with Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, which is also a European Union external frontier. The barrier, which will be equipped with 24-hour monitoring cameras and motion detectors, will run for 210 kilometers (130 miles) and is due to be completed in the fall. Poland feels threatened by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is a strong supporter of Kyiv in the 14-month-old conflict. Last year, Poland built a wall on its border with Belarus to stop a massive inflow of migrants. Warsaw said the inflow was organized by Belarus and Russia to destabilize Poland and the wider EU.

