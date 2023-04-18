Indonesia dismisses rebel claim of army deaths in Papua

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military chief has dismissed a separatist group claim that they had killed more than a dozen government soldiers who were searching for a New Zealand pilot taken hostage by the rebels in the restive Papua region. Adm. Yudo Margono and the military’s top brass flew to the region after initial information said attackers from the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, ambushed 36 government soldiers in the hilly district of Nduga. The rebel spokesperson said in a statement that his fighters were holding the remains of 12 soldiers, including nine who he said “were arrested and executed.” The rebels offered no proof. The Indonesian admiral confirmed only one fatality and said four soldiers are missing.

