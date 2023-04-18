Damar Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to the podium and declared he’s ready to resume his football career some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game. Hamlin says his “heart is still in the game,” and adds that what happened on the field in Cincinnati isn’t the end of his story. He spoke after participating in the team’s voluntary workout program on Tuesday. Bills general manager Brandon Beane says Hamlin was cleared to play after meeting with a third and final specialist on Friday. The second-year player from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

