Brazil government aims to boost safety after school attacks

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s government has announced efforts to spend more on securing schools and crack down on the incitement of violence as officials seek to curb a wave of fatal school attacks. The array of measures were discussed at a meeting Tuesday convened by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the capital, Brasilia, among ministers, governors and mayors. The efforts began earlier this month after a man killed four children at a day care center in the southern state of Santa Catarina. Education Minister Camilo Santana says 3.12 billion reais ($625 million) will be spent for schools to reinforce security and infrastructure. Justice Minister Flávio Dino says 225 people have been arrested over the past 10 days in a crackdown on incitement to violence.

