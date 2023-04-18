Abortion foes urge justices to allow limits on abortion drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for anti-abortion doctors are urging the Supreme Court to allow restrictions to take effect on a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues. The justices are weighing a request from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, makers of the drug mifepristone, to keep on hold lower-court rulings restricting mifepristone’s use. The high court is expected to act by late Wednesday. Alliance Defending Freedom, representing doctors and medical groups in a challenge to Food and Drug Administation approval of the drug, argued in a court filing Tuesday that the FDA “has stripped away every meaningful and necessary safeguard on chemical abortion.”

