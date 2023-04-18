8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Eight Indonesian fishermen are feared drowned and another 11 have been rescued after spending six days without food or water on an island off the Australian coast after a tropical cyclone. Two fishing boats were caught in the path of Cyclone Ilsa last week. Authorities said Wednesday that one boat sank during the storm and another ran aground on an island. The only known survivor of the sunken boat spent 30 hours in the water before washing ashore on the same island. The survivors were spotted by an Australian surveillance plane crew and were rescued Monday. The men were taken to an Australian hospital and given medical care. They’re expected to be flown back to Indonesia soon.

