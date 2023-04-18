2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher’s beating death

Two Iowa teenagers have admitted helping ambush and kill their high school Spanish teacher. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale both pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first degree murder. Prosecutors say the teens attacked 66-year-old Nohema Graber with a baseball bat in a park while she was taking her regular after-school walk. Prosecutors say the pair was motivated by a bad grade she’d given Miller. They were 16 years old at the time. Prosecutors say the evidence shows both teens struck Graber with a bat. Miller admits carrying out the attack, but denies hitting Graber. Goodale says Miller initiated the plan and they both struck the teacher.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.